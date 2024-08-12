Bajaj Consumer Care drops after Q1 PAT slides 20% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Bajaj Consumer Care fell 1.01% to Rs 269.25 after the comapany's consolidated net profit declined 19.69% to Rs 37.12 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 46.22 crore in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 45.13 crore, down 45.13% as compared with Rs 55.80 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Duirng the quarter, EBITDA registered de-growth of 23.2% to Rs 37.6 crore as compared with Rs 49 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 15.6% in Q1 FY25 as against 18.4% in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations slipped 8.97% YoY to Rs 245.93 crore during the quarter.