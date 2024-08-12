Business Standard
Bajaj Consumer Care drops after Q1 PAT slides 20% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Bajaj Consumer Care fell 1.01% to Rs 269.25 after the comapany's consolidated net profit declined 19.69% to Rs 37.12 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 46.22 crore in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations slipped 8.97% YoY to Rs 245.93 crore during the quarter.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 45.13 crore, down 45.13% as compared with Rs 55.80 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
Duirng the quarter, EBITDA registered de-growth of 23.2% to Rs 37.6 crore as compared with Rs 49 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 15.6% in Q1 FY25 as against 18.4% in Q1 FY24.
On macro oulook front, the company expects normal to above normal monsoon, urban demand projected to remain stable, Rural demand to improve, supported by increased budgetary allocation for rural development and Raw material prices to stay largely stable, given range bound input prices.
Bajaj Consumer Care is one of the leading FMCG brands in India that brings high-quality hair care and skin care products to consumers across the world.
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

