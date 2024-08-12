Navneet Education consolidated net profit rises 384.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.80% to Rs 797.81 croreNet profit of Navneet Education rose 384.18% to Rs 701.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 144.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 797.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 791.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales797.81791.45 1 OPM %27.5626.39 -PBDT221.22212.08 4 PBT206.18199.11 4 NP701.68144.92 384
