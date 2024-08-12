Navneet Education consolidated net profit rises 384.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.80% to Rs 797.81 crore

Net profit of Navneet Education rose 384.18% to Rs 701.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 144.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 797.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 791.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.797.81791.4527.5626.39221.22212.08206.18199.11701.68144.92