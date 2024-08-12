Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 81.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 111.50% to Rs 11.40 crore

Net profit of Eco Recycling rose 81.11% to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 111.50% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.405.3971.8460.4810.065.689.825.228.154.50