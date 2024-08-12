Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 81.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 111.50% to Rs 11.40 croreNet profit of Eco Recycling rose 81.11% to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 111.50% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.405.39 112 OPM %71.8460.48 -PBDT10.065.68 77 PBT9.825.22 88 NP8.154.50 81
