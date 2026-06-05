Bajaj Electricals gains after foraying into cables segment

Bajaj Electricals jumped 2.12% to Rs 310.70 after the company announced its entry into cables category under its lighting solutions segment, aming to capitalize on the growing demand in the cables industry.

The company said that it plans to commence operations in this product category shortly. The quantum of investment, if any, will be evaluated and determined based on market opportunities, anticipated scale of operations, business requirements, and other relevant internal and external factors.

Bajaj Electricals is a globally renowned Indian consumer appliances and lighting solutions company. The companys business portfolio spans consumer products (appliances and fans) and lighting solutions (consumer and professional lighting).

The company reported a net loss of Rs 68 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 59 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations fell by 2.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,240 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News