K Annamalai resigns from BJP

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, according to media reports. His resignation was accepted by BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

The development comes after days of speculation over Annamalai's future in the party. Earlier this week, he met senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, and BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh in New Delhi.

According to reports, Annamalai informed the party leadership of his decision to step down and cited disagreements with the party leadership over the last 18 months over the political direction and strategy in Tamil Nadu.

Annamalai joined the BJP in 2020 after resigning from the Indian Police Service (IPS). He was appointed president of the Tamil Nadu BJP in 2021 and emerged as one of the party's most prominent leaders in the state.

In April 2025, Annamalai was replaced as Tamil Nadu BJP president by Nainar Nagendran. The BJP subsequently contested the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as part of the AIADMK-led alliance.

Following his resignation, Annamalai announced a new political movement. He directed supporters to his platform https://wetheleader.org/ and stated his intention to contest the 2031 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as an independent candidate. Details regarding the formal structure of the movement are yet to be fully disclosed.

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