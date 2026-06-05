Wockhardt Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, HFCL Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 June 2026.

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, HFCL Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 June 2026.

Wockhardt Ltd tumbled 7.09% to Rs 1926 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd crashed 6.92% to Rs 531.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd lost 5.87% to Rs 568.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 187.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd pared 4.90% to Rs 393.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

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