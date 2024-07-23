Business Standard
Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 13.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 28.33% to Rs 15748.98 crore
Net profit of Bajaj Finance rose 13.82% to Rs 3911.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3436.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.33% to Rs 15748.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12271.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15748.9812271.98 28 OPM %70.7571.75 -PBDT5465.164707.30 16 PBT5265.354551.21 16 NP3911.983436.89 14
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

