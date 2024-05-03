Business Standard
Bajaj Finance edges higher after RBI lifts restriction on two lending business segments

Image

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Bajaj Finance added 3.49% to Rs 7121 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted restrictions on the sanction and disbursal of new loans under 'eCOM' and online/digitally on 'Insta EMI Card'.
In November last year, the RBI had directed the NBFC to immediately cease the sanction and disbursal of loans under its two lending products, eCOM and Insta EMI Card.
This action, by the countrys banking regulatory, was in response to the failure on the part of Bajaj Finance to comply with the central banks digital lending guidelines, specifically regarding the non-issuance of key fact statements to borrowers under the two lending products.
In exchange filings on Thursday, Bajaj Finance said that the RBI, based on the remedial actions taken by the company, has conveyed its decision of lifting the said restrictions on eCOM and online digital Insta EMI Card, with immediate effect.
"The company would now resume sanction and disbursal of loans in the above two business segments including issuance of EMI cards, the NBFC said in a statement.
Bajaj Finance is engaged in lending and allied activities. It focuses on consumer lending, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) lending, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and value-added services.
The non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported 21.11% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,824.53 crore on a 31.36% jump in total income to Rs 14,931.98 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.
First Published: May 03 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

