Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 20.86 points or 0.17% at 12318.33 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 2.51%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 2.27%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.92%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.8%),Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 1.32%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 1.21%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.99%), Oil India Ltd (down 0.98%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.93%), and Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 0.92%).

On the other hand, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 4.1%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.09%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 2.2%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 110.31 or 0.15% at 73268.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.8 points or 0.07% at 22233.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 280.1 points or 0.61% at 46069.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 83.5 points or 0.62% at 13639.43.

On BSE,2151 shares were trading in green, 1645 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

