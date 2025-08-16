Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance receives upgrade in Issuer credit ratings

Bajaj Finance receives upgrade in Issuer credit ratings

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

From S&P Global Ratings

Bajaj Finance announced that S&P Global Ratings vide their report dated 14 August 2025, has upgraded the Company (issuer) credit rating from BBB-/Positive/A-3 to BBB/Stable/A-2. S&P Global Ratings has further informed that the Standalone Credit Profile (SACP) for the Company remains unchanged at 'bbb'.

S&P Global Ratings report mentioned that the rating upgrade is subsequent to the upward revision in the sovereign credit rating on India to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

