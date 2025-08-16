Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels' arm wins DDA bid to develop 5-star Aurika hotel in Delhi's Nehru Place

Lemon Tree Hotels' arm wins DDA bid to develop 5-star Aurika hotel in Delhi's Nehru Place

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels announced that its material subsidiary, Fleur Hotels, has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the licence rights to a prime land parcel in Nehru Place, New Delhi.

The award was received on 14 August 2025, following Fleur Hotels being declared the successful bidder for the 2.256-acre site, located in one of the capitals most prominent commercial hubs.

The licence is for the development and operation of a 5-star hotel under Lemon Trees upper upscale brand, Aurika. The proposed property, to be named Aurika, Nehru Place, will mark the brands debut in the National Capital Region (NCR).

 

The LoA is for 12 months from the date of issuance and is subject to compliance with conditions laid out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and in the associated tender documents.

According to the company, the project will encompass all activities related to the design, development, and operation of the hotel on the licensed site. Aurika, Nehru Place will feature over 500 rooms, positioning it among the largest hotels in Delhi, and will offer premium accommodation, signature dining experiences, expansive banqueting facilities, and a range of leisure amenities.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Public has woken up: Rahul shares new video highlighting 'vote theft'

IIT Guwahati

NFR, IIT Guwahati team up to develop biodegradable alternatives to plastics

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy, son in money laundering case

Pope Leo XIV, Robert Francis Prevost, Robert Francis, Pope Leo XIV, Pope

100 days of Pope Leo XIV: Calm, controversy-free papacy takes shape

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla returns Sunday after historic space mission, to meet PM

Designed on the lines of Aurika, Mumbai SkyCity, the hotel will blend grandeur with a distinctive Delhi flair, catering to both sophisticated business travellers and discerning leisure guests.

Patanjali Keswani, chairman and managing director, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, "Delhi has always been a strategic focus for us. Aurikas entry will deliver a luxury experience thats about living, not just staying a landmark in style, comfort, and service for the region."

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is the largest mid-priced and the third-largest overall hotel chain in India. It operates in the upscale segment and in the mid-priced sector, consisting of the upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. It delivers differentiated yet superior service offerings, with a value-for-money proposition.

The company reported a 93.49% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.33 crore, while revenue from operations rose 17.82% to Rs 315.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels fell 1.32% to close at Rs 145.25 on Thursday, 14 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EMS bags Rs 104-cr water supply project from UP Jal Nigam

EMS bags Rs 104-cr water supply project from UP Jal Nigam

Ola Electric Mobility surges after net loss narrows to Rs 420 cr in Q1 FY26

Ola Electric Mobility surges after net loss narrows to Rs 420 cr in Q1 FY26

Asian Hotels (East) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.53 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Asian Hotels (East) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.53 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jindal Poly Films consolidated net profit declines 78.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Jindal Poly Films consolidated net profit declines 78.07% in the June 2025 quarter

R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 204.86% in the June 2025 quarter

R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 204.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon