EMS bags Rs 104-cr water supply project from UP Jal Nigam

EMS announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from UP Jal Nigam (Urban) for a project worth approximately Rs 104.05 crore.The contract, part of the Agra Water Supply Re-Organization Scheme (Trans Yamuna Zone-I & II)Package 1, is to be executed within 24 months.
The scope of work covers surveying, soil investigation, engineering, design, and supply of materials, labor, and tools for construction, completion, testing, and commissioning of multiple components. These include an intake well-cum-pump house with an approach bridge, a raw water rising main (1100 mm dia) connecting the intake well to the water treatment plant, and a 55 MLD water treatment plant equipped with advanced treatment processes.
EMS is a multidisciplinary EPC company headquartered in Delhi that specializes in providing turnkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal. EMS provides complete, single-source services from engineering and design to construction and installation of water, wastewater, and domestic waste treatment facilities.
The company reported a 2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 37.88 crore, on a 15.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 238.89 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Shares of EMS shed 0.40% to close at Rs 550.15 on Thursday, 14 August 2025.
