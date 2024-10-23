Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 8.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.78% to Rs 33086.31 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 8.19% to Rs 2086.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1928.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.78% to Rs 33086.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25692.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33086.3125692.43 29 OPM %37.1338.73 -PBDT6241.295501.00 13 PBT5965.975292.17 13 NP2086.971928.96 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content