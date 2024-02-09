Bajaj Finserv Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1567.2, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.8% in last one year as compared to a 21.71% rally in NIFTY and a 8.7% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1567.2, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 21733.5. The Sensex is at 71468.01, up 0.06%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has lost around 6.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20064.7, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1576.65, down 0.16% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 213.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

