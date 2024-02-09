Reliance Industries Ltd soars 1.24%, Gains for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2936.1, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.41% in last one year as compared to a 21.85% gain in NIFTY and a 75.2% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39354.35, down 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2937.4, up 0.72% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 44.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

