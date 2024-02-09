Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Orchid Pharma hits 52 week high on recording nearly 4x jump in Q3 PAT

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Orchid Pharma zoomed 18.35% to Rs 1,039.90 after the company reported consolidated profit of Rs 29.43 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 7.59 crore in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations increased 38.08% YoY to Rs 220.59 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 159.76 crore reported in Q3 FY23.
Profit before tax from continuing operations soared to Rs 30.19 crore in December 2023 quarter from Rs 6.73 crore posted in same quarter last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
EBITDA grew 92% to Rs 43.3 crore in the third quarter of FY24 as against 22.6 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year.
EBITDA margin improved to 20% in during the quarter as compared with 14% reported in same quarter last fiscal.
On nine-month basis, the company recorded consolidated profit of Rs 58.64 crore in 9M FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 12.82 crore posted in 9M FY23. Revenue from operations rose 32.08% YoY to Rs 602.27 crore in 9M FY24.
Orchid Pharma is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India head quartered in Chennai and involved in the development, manufacture and marketing of diverse bulk actives, formulations and nutraceuticals with exports spanning over 40 countries.
The counter hit 52-week high of Rs 1,048.45 in todays intraday session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Venky's slumps after recording loss of nearly Rs 8 crore in Q3

Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit rises 287.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Orchid Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

After Huge Success in South Delhi, Bhavishya Nirman Developers is Launching Orchid Apartments in Mandi Near Gurgaon!

Adani Ent hits 52-week high after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 1,888 cr

Broader mkt underperforms; Nifty hovers above 21,700

Reliance Industries Ltd soars 1.24%, Gains for third straight session

Lupin Ltd soars 1.76%, rises for fifth straight session

MRF consolidated net profit rises 191.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 72.09% in the December 2023 quarter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon