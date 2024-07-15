Business Standard
Bajaj Finserv Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1598.85, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.71% in last one year as compared to a 24.74% gain in NIFTY and a 16.43% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1598.85, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 24588.15. The Sensex is at 80687.26, up 0.21%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has added around 0.06% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23604.4, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.01 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1603.25, up 0.09% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is down 0.71% in last one year as compared to a 24.74% gain in NIFTY and a 16.43% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 217.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

