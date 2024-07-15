India's Wholesale Inflation Rises To 3.4%

Wholesale food inflation was up 8.7 percent compared with 7.4 percent in the previous quarter.

Rising prices of food had contributed to wholesale inflation in the May, as manufactured products had returned to inflation for the first time since February 2023. Food inflation had risen to 9.4 percent from 8.6 percent earlier, with vegetable and pulses inflation both in double digits.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

India's wholesale inflation rose to a 16-month high of 3.4 percent in June, compared with 2.6 percent in the previous month, according to data released by the government on July 15.