Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's Wholesale Inflation Rises To 3.4%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
India's wholesale inflation rose to a 16-month high of 3.4 percent in June, compared with 2.6 percent in the previous month, according to data released by the government on July 15.
Wholesale food inflation was up 8.7 percent compared with 7.4 percent in the previous quarter.
Rising prices of food had contributed to wholesale inflation in the May, as manufactured products had returned to inflation for the first time since February 2023. Food inflation had risen to 9.4 percent from 8.6 percent earlier, with vegetable and pulses inflation both in double digits.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mumbai rains

IMD issues 'red' alert for heavy rains in Maharashtra, Goa, and Kerala

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

5Paisa Capital stock price rallies 12% on solid June quarter performance

Stock Market LIVE: Broader indices back in green, midcaps outshine; tyre, gas stocks rally

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty hits all-time high of 24,611; PSB, auto, pharma stocks lead broad rally

Offshore mineral sea ship ocean crude

ISA members negotiate deep sea mining code in Jamaica as opposition mounts

mobile use

89% of Indians face call drops even after tariff hike by Jio, Airtel, VI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon