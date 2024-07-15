Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's Wholesale Price Inflation Accelerates To 3.36% In June

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number came in at 3.36% (Provisional) for the month of June, as compared with 2.61% in the previous month of May 2024, according to the latest official data. Positive rate of inflation in June, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, mineral oils, other manufacturing etc. The month over month change in WPI for the month of June, 2024 stood at 0.39% as compared to May, 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mumbai rains

IMD issues 'red' alert for heavy rains in Maharashtra, Goa, and Kerala

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

5Paisa Capital stock price rallies 12% on solid June quarter performance

Stock Market LIVE: Broader indices back in green, midcaps outshine; tyre, gas stocks rally

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty hits all-time high of 24,611; PSB, auto, pharma stocks lead broad rally

Offshore mineral sea ship ocean crude

ISA members negotiate deep sea mining code in Jamaica as opposition mounts

mobile use

89% of Indians face call drops even after tariff hike by Jio, Airtel, VI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon