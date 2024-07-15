Nifty hits fresh record high; VIX rallied 3.07%

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 157.23 points or 0.20% to 80,676.57. The Nifty 50 index added 78.65 points or 0.32% to 24,584.85.

The Nifty 50 index index hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 24,611.85 in early afternoon trade.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.64% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.18%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,988 shares rose and 1,863 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's wholesale inflation rose to a 16-month high of 3.45 in June, compared with 2.6% in the previous month, according to data released by the government on July 15.

Wholesale food inflation was up 8.7% compared with 7.4% in the previous quarter.

Rising prices of food had contributed to wholesale inflation in the May, as manufactured products had returned to inflation for the first time since February 2023. Food inflation had risen to 9.45 from 8.6% earlier, with vegetable and pulses inflation both in double digits.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 3.07% to 14.15. The Nifty 25 July 2024 futures were trading at 24,601.20, at a premium of 16.35 points as compared with the spot at 24,584.85.

The Nifty option chain for the 25 July 2024 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 35.7 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 64.4 lakh contracts were seen at 23,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index added 1.29% to 13,020.95. The index jumped 3.05% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Mahanagar Gas (up 2.93%), GAIL (India) (up 2.83%), Petronet LNG (up 2.79%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 2.49%), Indraprastha Gas (up 1.95%), Gujarat Gas (up 1.86%), Castrol India (up 1.65%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 1.59%), Oil India (up 1.45%) and Gujarat State Petronet (up 1.27%) edged higher.

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics (down 0.4%), Reliance Industries (down 0.02%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight :

Ashok Leyland gained 1.28% after the company announced that it has bagged single largest fully built bus order from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for 2,104 units of Viking passenger bus.

Antony Waste Handling Cell soared 6.36% after the companys primary core revenues increased by 11% year-on-year in Q1 FY25.

Indian Renewable Energy Development of India (IREDA) gained 3.65% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 30% to Rs 383.69 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 294.58 crore in Q1 FY24.

