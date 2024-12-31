Business Standard

Financials stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Financial Services index decreasing 28.82 points or 0.25% at 11388.55 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (down 6.63%), Five-Star Business Finance Ltd (down 5.01%),Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 3.04%),AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 3.01%),CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (down 2.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd (down 2.39%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (down 2.38%), PNB Housing Finance Ltd (down 2.33%), Jio Financial Services Ltd (down 2.29%), and Life Insurance Corporation of India (down 2.24%).

 

On the other hand, JSW Holdings Ltd (up 5%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (up 4.03%), and Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 3.75%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 213.09 or 0.39% at 55002.53.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 11.03 points or 0.07% at 15951.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 2.3 points or 0.01% at 23647.19921875.

The BSE Sensex index was down 33.71 points or 0.04% at 78214.42.

On BSE,1972 shares were trading in green, 1913 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

