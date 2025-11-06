Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 17.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.10% to Rs 2735.61 croreNet profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 17.84% to Rs 642.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 545.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.10% to Rs 2735.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2397.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2735.612397.65 14 OPM %91.4793.06 -PBDT844.36717.61 18 PBT832.66707.59 18 NP642.96545.60 18
