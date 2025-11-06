Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 05:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shree Karthik Papers standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Karthik Papers standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Sales rise 5.80% to Rs 16.05 crore

Net profit of Shree Karthik Papers declined 57.14% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.80% to Rs 16.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.0515.17 6 OPM %2.623.23 -PBDT0.280.39 -28 PBT0.060.16 -63 NP0.060.14 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

