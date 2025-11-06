Fervent Synergies standalone net profit rises 975.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 74.36% to Rs 0.68 croreNet profit of Fervent Synergies rose 975.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 74.36% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.680.39 74 OPM %64.7112.82 -PBDT0.440.05 780 PBT0.430.04 975 NP0.430.04 975
