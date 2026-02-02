Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit declines 35.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.72% to Rs 124.92 crore

Net profit of Ambar Protein Industries declined 35.82% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.72% to Rs 124.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 111.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.124.92111.822.594.312.924.442.583.981.812.82

