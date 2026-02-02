Monday, February 02, 2026 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit declines 35.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit declines 35.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 11.72% to Rs 124.92 crore

Net profit of Ambar Protein Industries declined 35.82% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.72% to Rs 124.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 111.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales124.92111.82 12 OPM %2.594.31 -PBDT2.924.44 -34 PBT2.583.98 -35 NP1.812.82 -36

Unichem Laboratories' Kolhapur API Facility clears USFDA inspection

Hyundai Motor India Q3 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 1,234 crore

Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 PAT rallies 21% YoY to Rs 665 cr

Equities snap two-session losing streak on budget assessment, Nifty retakes 25,050

Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index records a surge of 2.26%, NIFTY climbs 1.06%

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

