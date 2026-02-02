Lead Financial Services standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Lead Financial Services declined 57.14% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.150.1626.6756.250.040.090.040.090.030.07

