Bajel Projects bags two transmission projects
Under WR-ER Inter-Regional Network Expansion Scheme - Part A
Bajel Projects has been awarded two EPC orders for transmission line packages TL06 and TL02, both associated with the WR-ER Inter-Regional Network Expansion Scheme - Part A. Per the Company's project classification policy (inclusive of GST), TL06 qualifies as a Mega order (valued between Rs 300-400 crore) and TL02 as an Ultra Mega order (valued above Rs 400 crore).
Scope of Work:TL06 - LILO of Ranchi (New) - New PPSP 400kV D/C Line at Jamshedpur (New) The scope covers the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of new 400kV double-circuit transmission lines connecting Jamshedpur (New) with Ranchi (New) and New PPSP. TL02 - Raigarh (Tamnar) - Jamshedpur (New) 765kV D/C Line, Part-II The scope covers the construction of a new 765kV double-circuit transmission line from Raigarh (Tamnar) to Jamshedpur (New), Part-II.
Together, the two packages will reinforce inter-regional power evacuation capacity between the Western and Eastern Regions, strengthening grid connectivity across Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and supporting the broader WR-ER corridor.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 7:16 PM IST