Bajel Projects jumps after bagging major EPC order

Bajel Projects surged 11.54% to Rs 190.90 after the company secured a major EPC order for a 400 kV transmission line project from Power Grid Corporation of India through its SPV, Bellary Davanagere Power Transmission.

According to the companys internal classification, the order falls in the Rs 200Rs 300 crore major orders" category.

The project involves construction of a 400kV (Quad) double-circuit transmission line under the TL-01 package of the BellaryDavanagere 2nd 400kV line scheme. It is part of a renewable energy evacuation system aimed at integrating 0.25 GW at Davanagere and 2.75 GW at Bellary into the national grid, with a line length of around 70 km connecting the Bellary Substation to the Davanagere Substation.

Bajel Projects said the project will be executed within 21 months from the date of issuance of the notification of award. The contract is a domestic EPC order, and the company confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

Meanwhile, the company has also secured a major order for the 765kV AIS Substation Package from Maharashtra under Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) through its SPV, NES Pune East New Transmission. The project involves the construction of a new 765kV AIS substation at Pune East, along with bay extension works at Karjat and Lonikand-II substations. The project is scheduled to be executed within 21 months from the date of issuance of the Notification of Award.

Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the power transmission and power distribution sectors. BPL was formerly part of Bajaj Electricals under the EPC segment.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 1.46 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 9.64% year-on-year to Rs 562.34 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

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