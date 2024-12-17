Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balaji Telefilms board to mull fund raising proposal

Balaji Telefilms board to mull fund raising proposal

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

Balaji Telefilms said that its board will meet on Thursday, 19 December 2024, to consider raising funds by issuance of various instruments through permissible modes.

The company will consider the proposal for raising of funds, by way of issue of specified securities through preferential issue, private placement or such other permissible method as may be decided by the Board, or any combination thereof, and to approve ancillary actions for the above-mentioned fund raising, subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be necessary, including the approval of the shareholders of the company.

Balaji Telefilms in television content in India particularly for Hindi language content and has also successfully ventured in the regional television content market and event business. The Company is also in the business of production of films. The registered office and principal place of business of the Company

 

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 52.2% to Rs 5.66 crore on 27.6% decline in net sales to Rs 144.42 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter rallied 13.70% to settle at Rs 94.35 on Monday, 16 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower open for India markets; Asia mixed

singapore

Singapore targets 1.2 mn Indian tourists in 2024-end; no visa-free entry

J&J, Johnson & Johnson

US FDA declines to approve injection form of J&J's lung cancer drug

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have a chance to improve relations in 2025

Saving, Save Money

How AU Small Finance Bank is luring India's affluent with premium banking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon