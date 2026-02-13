Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Balgopal Commercial reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Sales decline 88.89% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Balgopal Commercial reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 88.89% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.020.18 -89 OPM %-1900.00-255.56 -PBDT0.59-0.29 LP PBT0.59-0.29 LP NP0.75-0.46 LP

Jiya Eco-Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 38.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit rises 138.82% in the December 2025 quarter

NIBE reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Paul Merchants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

