NIBE reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.26% to Rs 59.08 crore

Net loss of NIBE reported to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 60.26% to Rs 59.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 148.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.59.08148.68-16.224.80-13.456.71-21.811.91-17.062.07

