Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit rises 138.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aditya Infotech rose 138.82% to Rs 95.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.32% to Rs 1139.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 829.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1139.11829.5012.288.34139.5462.23127.2453.0495.9840.19

