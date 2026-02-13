Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit rises 138.82% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 37.32% to Rs 1139.11 croreNet profit of Aditya Infotech rose 138.82% to Rs 95.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.32% to Rs 1139.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 829.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1139.11829.50 37 OPM %12.288.34 -PBDT139.5462.23 124 PBT127.2453.04 140 NP95.9840.19 139
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:33 AM IST