CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 38.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of CMS Info Systems declined 38.41% to Rs 57.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.32% to Rs 618.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 581.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.618.22581.4922.5827.42143.75166.4688.14125.4257.4093.19

