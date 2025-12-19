Friday, December 19, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Balkrishna Industries Ltd Slides 0.53%

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added 1.49% over last one month compared to 0.64% fall in BSE Auto index and 0.5% drop in the SENSEX

Balkrishna Industries Ltd fell 0.53% today to trade at Rs 2353.9. The BSE Auto index is down 0.06% to quote at 60748.26. The index is down 0.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apollo Tyres Ltd decreased 0.48% and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd lost 0.16% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 16.09 % over last one year compared to the 6.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added 1.49% over last one month compared to 0.64% fall in BSE Auto index and 0.5% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 88 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13801 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2929.95 on 01 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2157.2 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

