Friday, December 19, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks opens on firm note; breadth strong

Benchmarks opens on firm note; breadth strong

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with substantial gains in the early trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. All sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in the green, with pharma, healthcare, and realty advancing the most.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 500.14 points or 0.59% to 84,982.35. The Nifty 50 index advanced 147.50 points or 0.58% to 25,963.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.28%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,179 shares rose and 775 shares fell. A total of 172 shares were unchanged.

 

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 595.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,700.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 December 2025, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Also Read

Sharif Osman Hadi

Bangladesh unrest: Who was Sharif Osman Hadi, whose death sparked protests?

Stock Markets LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 500 pts; Nifty eyes 26k; ICICI Pru lists at 20% premium; Ola up 9%

ICICI Prudential AMC share price

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock trades at 20% premium in pre-listing on BSE,NSE

mutual funds, factor funds, active momentum, multi-factor funds, ICICI Prudential, Bandhan MF, Kotak MF, Mirae Asset, quantitative investing, equity funds

ICICI AMC gets 'Long' rating from Equirus; 34% Upside Potential

Air pollution, Delhi

Hazardous air grips Delhi, several areas slip into severe AQI levels

Reliance Industries rose 1.40% after the company announced that its arm, Reliance Consumer, has acquired a majority stake in Udhaiyam Agro Foods.

Lupin added 1.11% after the company announced that its subsidiaries in the Philippines (Multicare Pharmaceuticals) and Brazil (MedQuica) have signed an agreement with Neopharmed Gentili to market the brand Plasil in Brazil and the Philippines.

Tata Consultancy Services gained 0.76%. The company announced that its subsidiary, TCS Iberoamerica S.A., has incorporated a technology company, Sociedad Anima, in Costa Rica.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.06% to 6.574 compared with previous session close of 6.570.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.9750 compared with its close of 90.2000 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement fell 0.53% to Rs 133,811.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.09% to 98.17.

The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.53% to 4.136.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement lost 08 cents or 0.13% to $59.74 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Most Asian markets advanced on Friday as investors assessed the latest Bank of Japan decision.

The Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%, marking its highest level since 1995.

Japans consumer inflation rate dropped to 2.9% in November, government data showed Friday. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food, remained unchanged from 3% in October.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 snapped a four-day slide Thursday, boosted by lighter-than-expected inflation data that brightened the outlook for lower interest rates in 2026 and blowout guidance from chipmaker Micron Technology.

The broad market index jumped 0.79% to settle at 6,774.76, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.38% to 23,006.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 65.88 points, or 0.14%, to end the day at 47,951.85.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KFin Technologies allots 55,879 equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies allots 55,879 equity shares under ESOP

Shares of Stanbik Agro list in MT group

Shares of Stanbik Agro list in MT group

Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company debut in A group

Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company debut in A group

Aeroflex Inds surges after board approves fundraise via preferential route

Aeroflex Inds surges after board approves fundraise via preferential route

Stock Alert: Reliance Inds, Lupin, TCS, HCL Tech

Stock Alert: Reliance Inds, Lupin, TCS, HCL Tech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon