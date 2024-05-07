Balmer Lawrie & Co. soared 3.65% to Rs 281, fueled by anticipation surrounding the company's upcoming board meeting on 28 May 2024.

Further, to comply with government guidelines for Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), the board will deliberate on options for capital restructuring. This could include share buybacks, issuance of bonus shares, or stock splits.

The prospect of dividends and capital restructuring has generated significant investor optimism.

Balmer Lawrie is a Miniratna - I Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Govt. of India. The company is a market leader in specific segments like steel barrels, industrial greases & specialty lubricants, and corporate travel & logistics services. It also maintains a significant presence in chemicals, logistics infrastructure, and other businesses. Balmer Lawrie has eight business units - industrial packaging, greases & lubricants, chemicals, travel & vacations, logistics infrastructure, logistics services, cold chain and refinery & oil field services with offices spread across the country and abroad.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company rose 85.06% to Rs 66.62 crore on 13.74% rise in net sales to Rs 584.63 crore in Q3 December 2023 over Q3 December 2022.

The board will review the audited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the fourth quarter and full financial year ending 31 March 2024. A potential dividend payout for the fiscal year 2024 will also be considered.