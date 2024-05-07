Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jindal Stainless supplies special alloy steel sheets to DRDO's Smart system

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Jindal Stainlessannounced it has developed and supplied 3 mm special alloy steel sheets for structural application in the Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system, aimed at enhancing the Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The specialised grade sheets used for flying applications in the next-generation missile-based light-weight torpedo delivery system were supplied to the country's military research arm Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which designed and successfully flight-tested it off the coast of Odisha last week.
The specialised sheets can withstand both high pressure and high temperature during the flight, and were indigenously developed by Jindal Stainless' strategic vertical, Jindal Defence and Aerospace, at the company's Hisar facility in record turnaround time.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon