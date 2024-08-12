Business Standard
Balrampur Chini Q1 PAT slips 5% YoY to Rs 70 cr

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
On consolidated basis, Balrampur Chini Mills' net profit declined 4.57% to Rs 70.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 73.51 crore reported in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations grew by 2.3% to Rs 1,421.60 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,389.62 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.
Profit before tax for the quarter was at Rs 102.38 crore, down 4.06% from Rs 106.71 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
The companys revenue from Sugar business stood at Rs 1,131.61 crore (up 1.39% YoY) while income from Distillery came in at Rs 424.07 crore (down 8.99% YoY) during the period under review.
On the margins front, the firms operating margin reduced to 11.69% in Q1 FY25 as compared with 11.74% recorded in Q1 FY24. Net profit margin declined to 4.93% in Q1 FY25 from 5.29% registered in corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Balrampur Chini Mills is one of the largest integrated sugar companies in India. The allied businesses of the Company comprise distillery operations and cogeneration of power.

Shares of Balrampur Chini Mills added 0.96% to Rs 495.55 on the BSE.
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

