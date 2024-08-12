RateGain Travel Q1 PAT soars 82% YoY to Rs 45 crore

RateGain Travel Technologies reported 82.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.38 crore on 21.23% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 260.01 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. Profit before tax stood at Rs 58.24 crore, climbing 81.18% from Rs 321.44 crore posted in the same period a year ago. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA increased 31.70% year on year to Rs 49.77 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. EBITDA margin improved to 19.1% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 17.6% registered in the similar quarter previous fiscal. The company said that its revenue maximization tools are highly valued by clients in the travel and hospitality sectors, who seek to enhance digitization for better omnichannel experiences to attract customers, drive operational efficiencies, and revenue optimization. With steady global travel demand, RateGain is well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity and has a healthy pipeline of Rs 55.53 crore.

The company continues to outperform on key operating metrics when benchmarked against other SaaS companies, the LTV to CAC for Q1 FY25 came in at 15.7x and the revenue per employee stood at Rs 1.3 crore, highlighting healthy productivity. The Annual recurring revenue for RateGain stands at all time high of Rs 1,040 crore.

Bhanu Chopra, founder and chairman, RateGain Travel Technologies, said, We have had a steady start to FY25 with balanced performance, consolidating our position from a record year gone by. Aligned with our vision of building an integrated tech stack focused on revenue maximization, leading brands across the industry continue to choose RateGains products to acquire more customers profitably.

Our capability to deliver at scale coupled with product innovations aimed at driving more value for our customers is helping us deepen presence across our long-standing relationships along with opening up new use cases for our AI driven solutions. While the travel industry remains steady, we are mindful of the growing global uncertainties and are confident that our resilient business model and adaptive approach will help navigate these challenges.

Tanmaya Das, chief financial officer, RateGain Travel Technologies, said, We have delivered strong operating performance with a 150 bps improvement in our EBITDA margins YoY, even with the usual impact of annual wage increments in this quarter. This validates our efforts towards operational excellence coupled with a focused approach; we continue to see steady performance across key operating metrics. We remain focused on making the right investments in product, inorganic opportunities and talent to strengthen our return ratios and create long term value for all stakeholders.

RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality. It is one of the world's largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data helping revenue management, distribution and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises and ferries drive better outcomes for their business.

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies tumbled 5.15% to Rs 765 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News