Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.16% to Rs 16.91 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Balurghat Technologies declined 36.36% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.16% to Rs 16.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.9119.704.915.940.630.980.570.890.420.66