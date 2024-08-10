Duroply Industries standalone net profit rises 159.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.81% to Rs 84.82 croreNet profit of Duroply Industries rose 159.38% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.81% to Rs 84.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 75.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales84.8275.86 12 OPM %4.445.59 -PBDT2.332.63 -11 PBT1.261.75 -28 NP3.321.28 159
