Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 34.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.19% to Rs 952.15 crore

Net profit of Precision Wires India rose 34.32% to Rs 22.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.19% to Rs 952.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 798.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.952.15798.874.754.5434.3426.2429.8422.2022.2316.55