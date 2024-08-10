Kapston Services standalone net profit rises 19.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.67% to Rs 153.51 croreNet profit of Kapston Services rose 19.00% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.67% to Rs 153.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 113.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales153.51113.15 36 OPM %4.234.69 -PBDT3.842.89 33 PBT2.902.09 39 NP3.322.79 19
