Kapston Services standalone net profit rises 19.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.67% to Rs 153.51 crore

Net profit of Kapston Services rose 19.00% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.67% to Rs 153.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 113.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.