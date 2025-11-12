Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 33.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.86% to Rs 113.45 croreNet profit of Bambino Agro Industries rose 33.24% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 113.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 108.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales113.45108.19 5 OPM %9.268.79 -PBDT8.207.65 7 PBT6.726.35 6 NP4.853.64 33
