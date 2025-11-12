Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oswal Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Oswal Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Oswal Leasing reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %-25.000 -PBDT-0.010 0 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.010 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: PI Industries, IOL Chemicals & Pharma, Awfis Space Sol, Zaggle Prepaid

Stock Alert: PI Industries, IOL Chemicals & Pharma, Awfis Space Sol, Zaggle Prepaid

Panacea Biotech bags vaccine supply deal from PAHO

Panacea Biotech bags vaccine supply deal from PAHO

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

BASF India to acquire 26% stake in Clean Max Amalfi

BASF India to acquire 26% stake in Clean Max Amalfi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon