Banaras Beads Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Delta Manufacturing Ltd, Bang Overseas Ltd and Manba Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 December 2024.

Banaras Beads Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 169.2 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 80747 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18761 shares in the past one month.

 

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 754.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2469 shares in the past one month.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd soared 17.84% to Rs 134.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6816 shares in the past one month.

Bang Overseas Ltd gained 17.40% to Rs 65.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57299 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2365 shares in the past one month.

Manba Finance Ltd added 13.93% to Rs 169.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52017 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

