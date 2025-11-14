Banco Products (India) standalone net profit rises 263.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.78% to Rs 283.04 croreNet profit of Banco Products (India) rose 263.13% to Rs 137.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.78% to Rs 283.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 278.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales283.04278.08 2 OPM %16.8418.49 -PBDT156.1757.02 174 PBT149.2650.65 195 NP137.7737.94 263
