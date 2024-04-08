Bandhan Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd and Kaynes Technology India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 April 2024.

Bandhan Bank Ltd lost 5.90% to Rs 185.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 50.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd crashed 4.73% to Rs 6069.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2856 shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd tumbled 4.50% to Rs 995.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34689 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18910 shares in the past one month.

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd dropped 4.34% to Rs 1933.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8581 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9817 shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd plummeted 4.23% to Rs 2535. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7074 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9847 shares in the past one month.

