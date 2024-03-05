Industrials shares fall

Industrials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index falling 48.39 points or 0.39% at 12496.33 at 13:40 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Data Patterns (India) Ltd (down 7.66%), Nelcast Ltd (down 6.35%),Inox Wind Energy Ltd (down 5%),Inox Wind Ltd (down 5%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 4.69%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were TD Power Systems Ltd (down 3.55%), Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd (down 3.42%), Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (down 3.36%), Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd (down 3.17%), and Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd (down 3.09%).

On the other hand, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (up 10.83%), Hercules Hoists Ltd (up 9.03%), and Ador Welding Ltd (up 6.63%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 84.55 or 0.11% at 73787.74.

The Nifty 50 index was down 23.1 points or 0.1% at 22382.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 231.93 points or 0.51% at 45263.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 30.55 points or 0.23% at 13537.39.

On BSE,1306 shares were trading in green, 2491 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

