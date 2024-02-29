Forays into fittings business

Venus Pipes & Tubes announced its foray into fittings business and announced capacity expansion for seamless and welded pipes and tubes. In phase 1, the company will invest Rs 115 crore to set up capacity for fittings and welded tubes by March 2025. In phase 2, the company will invest Rs 60 crore to set up capacity for fittings, seamless and welded pipes and tubes by December 2025.