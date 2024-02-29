Sensex (    %)
                        
Venus Pipes &amp; Tubes plans investment of Rs 175 cr for capacity expansion

Image

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Forays into fittings business
Venus Pipes & Tubes announced its foray into fittings business and announced capacity expansion for seamless and welded pipes and tubes. In phase 1, the company will invest Rs 115 crore to set up capacity for fittings and welded tubes by March 2025. In phase 2, the company will invest Rs 60 crore to set up capacity for fittings, seamless and welded pipes and tubes by December 2025.
First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

